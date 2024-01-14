ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

JD.com Stock Down 2.7 %

JD opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $65.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.