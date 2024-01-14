Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Raised to $10.60

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.10 to $10.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

