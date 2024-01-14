HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 607.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.36.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $20,978,655. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $561.35 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.72 and a 12 month high of $593.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

