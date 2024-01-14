Head to Head Review: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) vs. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% Innodata -5.65% -22.40% -8.81%

Volatility and Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $23.42 million 8.58 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Innodata $79.00 million 2.78 -$11.94 million ($0.17) -45.00

This table compares MSP Recovery and Innodata’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innodata.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSP Recovery and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innodata beats MSP Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services. This segment also provides a range of data engineering support services, including data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data extraction, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that offers marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

