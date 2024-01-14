Head to Head Comparison: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) versus LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sientra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -82.71% -36.86% -30.73% Sientra -65.93% N/A -40.45%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Sientra 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sientra has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,171.19%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than LogicMark.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million 0.12 -$6.93 million ($10.05) -0.10 Sientra $90.55 million 0.08 -$73.31 million ($5.57) -0.11

LogicMark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sientra beats LogicMark on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides fat transfer systems; body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

