Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $355.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.98. The company has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.46.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

