Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $166,248 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,648,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,595 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 1,212,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 338,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GRNT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 465,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.14. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

