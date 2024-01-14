Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Hits $3,196.38

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $3,196.38 or 0.07440559 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $236,023.03 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
