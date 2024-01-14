Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GBDC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

