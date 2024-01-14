GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.91.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
