Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in December

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Galenica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a one year low of C$75.25 and a one year high of C$75.25.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

