FlatQube (QUBE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $350.28 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.32152325 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,486.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

