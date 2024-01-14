First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 6.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 975,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,284. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

