First Interstate Bank Sells 1,778 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 12,742,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,128,698. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

