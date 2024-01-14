First Interstate Bank Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $325.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.54 and a 12-month high of $330.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

