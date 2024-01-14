First Interstate Bank Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

ADP stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

