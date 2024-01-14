First Interstate Bank Acquires 389 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.39. 572,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

