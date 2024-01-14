First Interstate Bank Acquires 248 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BA traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,285,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,511. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average of $218.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

