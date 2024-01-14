First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,983,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1,688.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

DG opened at $134.64 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

