First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $492.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

