First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 53 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.74 and its 200-day moving average is $262.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

