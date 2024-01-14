First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,272 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $204,000. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

