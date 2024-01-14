First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.