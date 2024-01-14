First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,440,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

