First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $331,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 136.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

