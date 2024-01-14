First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,990 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 34.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,206,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,510 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,796 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

NWL stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -20.90%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

