First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 88 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 30.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 33.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 364,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,572,000 after buying an additional 92,231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,047,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $475.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.86 and its 200 day moving average is $459.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

