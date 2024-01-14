First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 61 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $535.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.32. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

