First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $107.16 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $480.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

