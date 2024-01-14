Financial Council Asset Management Inc Has $4.27 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $273.45. 281,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,009. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.44 and a 12 month high of $275.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

