Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,773 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $111,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Up 2.4 %

Accenture stock traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,878. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $357.65. The company has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.14 and its 200-day moving average is $320.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

