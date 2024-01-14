Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 12,427 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $241,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.70 on Friday, hitting $1,107.68. 2,688,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $559.11 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,021.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $919.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

