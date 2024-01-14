Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $134,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,542,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07. The stock has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

