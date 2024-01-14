Fifth Third Bancorp Has $88.08 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,638 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $88,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

