Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,405 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $94,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $494.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.15 and a 200-day moving average of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.56 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

