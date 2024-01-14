Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.0 %

EXPD stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.