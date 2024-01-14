Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Meditor Group Ltd

Meditor Group Ltd cut its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,138,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,997,558 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for approximately 88.9% of Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meditor Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $68,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 107,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $5,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 558,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,317,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 1,641,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,678. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.