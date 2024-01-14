Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $306.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.70 and a 200-day moving average of $262.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $311.05.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.