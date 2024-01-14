Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.52 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Everdome has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $531,370.31 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 95,138,724,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

