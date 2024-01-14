Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $304.16 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,530.83 or 0.05891292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $304.16 billion and approximately $8.70 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00086576 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00030639 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00024477 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015129 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008075 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,181,731 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.