Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $304.16 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,530.83 or 0.05891292 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 13% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $304.16 billion and approximately $8.70 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00086576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00030639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00024477 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,181,731 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

