Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 65.0% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 243.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $249.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

