Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,622 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,318.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,031.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

EBTC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 9,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

