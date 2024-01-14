Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 4.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Energy Transfer worth $71,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 94,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

