Energi Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. Energi has a total market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $115,245.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00030782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00023763 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 71,279,788 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.