Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,028. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.