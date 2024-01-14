Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 822 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,024,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after buying an additional 100,948 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HYEM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.72. 70,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $19.11.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

