Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 196.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CUT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 2,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.