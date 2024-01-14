Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,085 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV remained flat at $2.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,751,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

