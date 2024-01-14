Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for approximately 1.6% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.22. The company had a trading volume of 48,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,492. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $173.49 and a 52 week high of $218.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $203.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

