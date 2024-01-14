Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $835,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. 473,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,082. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

